'2018', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Custody': OTT releases this week

This week, there are a slew of interesting films premiering on OTT platforms. Here are a few releases in Malayalam, Telugu and English, we think you should not miss.

'2018: Everyone is a Hero' (Malayalam)

The Jude Anthany Joseph film has become a phenomenon in the world of Malayalam cinema. Within a mere 10 days of release, it shattered box office records, crossing the coveted 100-crore mark. It also proudly holds the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and has secured its place among the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The film showcases the resilience of the people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of the calamity and how unity becomes their driving force. As the floodwaters rise, their individual journeys converge, embodying the unyielding spirit of a community and transforming ordinary men into extraordinary heroes.

Streaming on SonyLiv

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (English)

The film, which is the sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Avatar', released in theatres on December 16. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' revolves around Jake Sully and his family who live in Pandora, a place quite similar and habitable like the earth. It is inhabited by the Na'vi. In 'Avatar', we had learnt that Jake Sully, a human was a former US Marine corp who becomes part of the RDA's program on Pandora. However, soon Jake becomes emotionally attached to the Na'vi's, especially Neytiri, who later becomes his wife.

(Streaming on Disney+Hotstar)

Custody (Telugu cinema)

Custody, which was released in theatres last month, is an enthralling action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Unaware of Raju's role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself become a target, along with the criminal he's escorting.

Custody will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil along with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi the film stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Arvind Swami in lead roles.

(Streaming on Prime Video, June 9)

Culpa Mia (English movie)

Culpa Mia features a teenager Noah (Nicole Wallace), who has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud, and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick (Gabriel Guevara), her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling, and illegal car racing–exactly what she has always run away from.

(Streaming on Prime Video from June 8)

Nanny

Nanny features Aisha, an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in West Africa, a violent presence invades her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

(Streaming on Prime Video)