Sidharth Malhotra shares excitement for Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on social media

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently took to his social media platforms to express his immense love and support for his wife, actress Kiara Advani. The doting husband shared the highly anticipated trailer of Kiara's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with his followers and fans.

Sidharth took to his Instagram story, where he gave a shout-out to Kiara, who plays Katha and Kartik Aaryan, who essays Satyaprem in the upcoming film.

The actor reposted the trailer on his social media and wrote: "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"

The film revolves around Satyaprem, who is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a musical drama. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 29.

(With IANS inputs)