Wedding bells for Prabhas? Actor reveals name of temple where he plans to tie the knot

Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas's‘Adipurush’ in which he plays Lord Ram is easily one of the most awaited films this year. Now, the actor's latest revelation has excited fans who attended the trailer launch of his film. The 43-year-old actor, who had earlier been linked with co-star Kriti Sanon, revealed that his marriage will be taking place at the Tirupati temple.

Prabhas was responding to a fan's query regarding his marriage. Though he did not reveal the name of the bride, it was interesting to note that his rumoured girlfriend and 'Adi Purush' heroine was standing by his side.

Though there were rumours that Kriti and Prabhas were dating, Kriti had later rubbished the rumours. During the trailer launch, the actress gushed about her co-star, adding that contrary to popular belief Prabhas was someone who talked a lot. “He was a very kind and caring co-star.I can’t think of anyone else who is suited to play Lord Ram,” she said.

Prabhas said it was indeed an honour to play a character of such magnitude, when asked about playing Lord Ram in the movie. He was also confident that the youngsters will make sure 'Adi Purush' is a winner at the box office.

At the trailer launch, he spoke about his decision to stick to doing two films in a year—“I believe in letting my work do the talking. You are my strength and I love you all so much. Currently, I am doing more than two films at a time and every year, there will be more than two films from me. I want to talk less and do more films. That works for me.” He also added that he is not responsible for the delay of his films.

Prabhas plays Raghav in ‘Adi Purush’, which is a 3D mythology film. The film will release on June 16.