Drug abuse claim about actor: Why is Excise department not questioning Tini Tom, asks FEFKA

Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, who is also the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala asked why the excise department was reluctant to record the statement of actor Tini Tom who had made shocking revelations about the rampant use of drugs in the Malayalam film industry. He also reminded that Tini was an ambassador of the Excise department. B Unnikrishnan was speaking at a presser in which director Najeem Koya had accused the excise officials of criminal misconduct regarding a raid that was held at a hotel room in which the latter was staying.

“Has the agency summoned Tini Tom yet? He had alleged that a colleague misuses drugs to the point that his teeth are decayed. If Tini Tom is the brand ambassador of the Excise department, then aren’t they supposed to at least enquire the name of that actor? One should take responsibility when they make such a statement,” said Unnikrishnan.

Tini had said that even though his son recently got a chance to act in a movie, he had refused it as he was concerned about the drug abuse in the industry. He was addressing students during the inauguration of the Kerala University youth festival. However, his statement had caused a stir among many film personalities. Tini is also the ambassador of the ‘Yodhavu’ awareness program of the police department against drug abuse.