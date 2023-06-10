Urvashi shares adorable pic along with Kunjatta; sets social media abuzz

Veteran actress Urvashi, who recently opened her Instagram account following fans' requests, has now created a buzz on social media with her latest post. The post features Urvashi alongside her daughter Kunjatta, with her son Ishan also appearing in the picture. Within a few hours, the photo went viral and garnered attention from her followers.

A week ago, Urvashi had shared her first post, a picture of herself with Ishan and her husband Shiva Prasad. Fans flooded her wall with inquiries about her daughter and expressed their happiness for the happy family.

Commenting on the new post, artist Beena Antony said, "This pic looks amazing. My heart is filled with joy." Urvashi's followers were thrilled to see the trio together.

Kunjatta, also known as Tejalakshmi, is the daughter of actor Manoj K Jayan and Urvashi. She gained attention for her acting skills through various Dubsmash videos. Given her parents' and aunts' prominence in the acting industry, discussions have arisen regarding her debut on the silver screen. Manoj K Jayan and Urvashi separated in 2008, after which Urvashi married builder Shiva Prasad, who is based in Chennai.