Salim Kumar's autobiography released by Kunchacko and Pisharody

Kochi: Actor Salim Kumar's autobiography, "Eeshwara Vazhakkillallo", was released at North Paravur on Saturday in a function that turned out to be a celebration of friendship and camaraderie. The book, published by Manorama Books, was released by actor Kunchacko Boban by handing over a copy to actor-director Ramesh Pisharody.

Addressing the gathering at Salim Kumar's native village Pooyappilly, Kunchako was all praise for the former's stances on social and political issues. "There's not a single day in a Malayali's social media life without coming across a dialogue or gesture by Salim Kumar," he said.

Screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam, who inaugurated the event, hailed Salim Kumar's ability to narrate intense experiences of his life in simple language. Pisharody, who was the manager of Salim Kumar's mimicry troupe in the earlier stage of his career, recollected that the title of the book was first fixed for a film Salim Kumar had planned to direct with the former in the lead role. The project was cancelled as common friends of Salim Kumar and Pisharody urged them to shelf it in view of Salim Kumar's ill health at that time.

Writer and columnist Rammohan Paliyath introduced the book to the audience. He said Salim Kumar's memoir had elements that stood on par with "The Moon's a Balloon", the celebrated autobiography of British actor David Niven.

Salim Kumar thanked Manorama for the support offered throughout his career.

Writer N M Pierson chaired the meeting. Actors Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bibin George, Thomas Thoppilkkudy, Rajesh Paravur, and Vinod Kedamangalam were among those who spoke.