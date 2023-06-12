Malayalam
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' crosses Rs 50 crore mark in 10 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2023 11:39 AM IST
The film is directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 53.55 crore in the past 10 days at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Monday. The romantic comedy follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a divorce. The film, which hit theatres on June 2, has been receiving positive reviews for its sarcastic take on a social issue.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie's updated net box office collection on Twitter.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame. It made Rs 7.02 crore on the tenth day of its release, the producers said.

Co-produced by Jio Studios, it also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

