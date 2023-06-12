Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Naomi Watts and Actor Billy Crudup tie the knot in a joyous celebration

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Actress Naomi Watts and Actor Billy Crudup
Actress Naomi Watts and Actor Billy Crudup. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: In an exciting development, actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup have officially exchanged vows. The 54-year-old star of 'King Kong' confirmed their marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup, known for his role in 'The Morning Show', through an Instagram post, as reported by People magazine.

As per People, the actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.
"Hitched", Watts simply captioned the photo.

Watts' social media post came after pictures of the star in the Oscar de la Renta dress, holding flowers and wearing a gold wedding band a day prior. In the images, Crudup also wore a band on his ring finger and rocked the same navy suit he's wearing in his now-wife's latest Instagram snap.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.