Al Pacino cherishes moments with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid baby news

Los Angeles: Hollywood icon Al Pacino, famous for his compelling performances in iconic crime films like 'The Godfather' series, 'Serpico', 'Scarface', and 'The Irishman', is currently enjoying quality time with his former girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo (71). Meanwhile, he prepares to embrace another chapter of fatherhood as he anticipates the arrival of a new baby with his current partner Noor Alfallah.

As per 'Page Six', the 83-year-old actor "joined D'Angelo and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, for a Sunday family outing at an escape room in Los Angeles." Despite their split in 2004, Pacino and D'Angelo have remained close friends.

At the family outing, Al Pacino dressed up in an all-black, donning black pants, a V-neck shirt, and a black sports jacket, further complementing it with a scarf around his neck.

According to 'Daily Mail', the pair could not be "happier" about the pregnancy, while conceding that the news had come as a "surprise".

An inside source at 'Daily Mail' which reported the news also shot down any speculation that "Noor had kept Al in the dark about the pregnancy - and slammed suggestion that the Sony executive is dating her older beau for money."

'Daily Mail' also added that she's wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. "He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual," the friend of the couple explained.

Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth.

However, reports have since emerged that the actor had demanded a pre-natal DNA test after refusing to believe he could 'impregnate anybody', only found out about the impending arrival two months ago and believed the relationship with Noor was 'long over'.

(With IANS inputs)