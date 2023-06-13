Madonna stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation

Mumbai: Madonna, known for her bold style choices, has once again surprised her fans with a striking transformation. The 64-year-old 'Vogue' singer unveiled her dramatic new hairstyle on social media, deviating from her usual signature look, according to 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The drastic change saw her chop off her waist-length hair and opt for a trendy shag haircut. Debuting her new look on her Instagram Stories, the pop icon gave a glare down the lens of the camera to show off the mullet-type style with a red tint. She wrote on the image: "When you know your only day off isn't really a day off."

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', it's far from the first shocking revelation Madge has shown off in recent years. In September last year, she surprised her followers on TikTok when she first showcased her red hair as she stepped away from the blonde shade her fans had become used to. And she took time out to hit back at criticism of her new appearance following this year's Grammy Awards in February.

(With IANS inputs)