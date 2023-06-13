'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum' fame Sibi Thomas leads arrest of corrupt GST officer

Wayanad: A central GST officer who demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant was arrested under the leadership of vigilance. The central government employee was arrested by the investigation team led by ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ and ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ fame Sibi Thomas. Parwinder Singh, who was arrested in the bribery case, is the Superintendent of the Central Tax and Excise Kalpetta Range.

A team led by Sibi Thomas, who is the Wayanad Vigilance DySP, nabbed the accused this afternoon on the complaint of a contractor. Parwinder Singh, a native of Haryana, was caught by the vigilance when he accepted a bribe of one lakh rupees from the complainant. Sibi Thomas stated that after preparing the remand report, the accused will be produced before the Thalassery Vigilance Court.

“The plaintiff had come to the station and submitted a written complaint. We immediately registered a case. The GST Officer demanded 3 lakhs. But the complainant said he was ready to give 1 lakh. And he somehow produced that amount. The complainant said he has done work worth Rs 1.5 crores last year. But when the GST officer checked, he said it will come to Rs 2 crores. Parwinder Singh told the complainant that he had arrears of nine lakhs as tax to be paid. Singh said that can be avoided as long as he was given Rs 3 lakhs. The complainant had already paid a tax of Rs 12 lakhs earlier,” said DySP Sibi Thomas.

Sibi Thomas, who is the son of A.M. Thomas and Leela Thomas hails from Vellarikundu in Kasaragod.