29-year-old 'Snowdrop' star Park Soo Ryun dies after fatal fall

Seoul: South Korean star Park Soo Ryun, who is known for 'Snowdrop', a popular K-drama series passed away, following a fatal accident. She was just 29.

The actor has also appeared in several musicals such as 'The Days We Loved' and 'Siddhartha'. Soo Ryun fell down a flight of stairs on a visit to Jeju Island for a performance. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors 'declared her brain dead after resuscitating her', reports 'Osen'.

She reportedly died just a day before her performance. In honour of the actor, her family has decided to donate her organs. Park Soo Ryun's mother told Soompi, "Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs).

As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating." Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 with the musical 'Il Tenore'. She then went on to appear in more musicals. In 'Snowdrop', Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by authorities later.

