Chiranjeevi showers blessings on Ram Charan, Upasana as couple celebrates 11th wedding anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2023 05:40 PM IST
The couple got hitched on June 14, 2012. Photos: Instagram
Mumbai: 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who are expecting their first child soon, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

On the occasion of their 11th anniversary, Ram's father and Telugu megastar, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to extend his best wishes for the couple as he showered his blessings on them.

The megastar tweeted: "Hi Charan and Upsy! On this special day, we wish you both a happy wedding anniversary. You both have made us proud and happy beyond measure. As you step into the journey of parenthood, we wish you all the best. May your love for your child be a story that others will love to attest. Love and blessings, Mom and Appa."

The two got hitched on June 14, 2012 in a big fat wedding. The ceremony was attended by the hot shots of the film industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram will soon be seen in the tentatively titled film 'RC 15'.

(With IANS inputs)

