PVR delights DC fans with flat 50% discount on 'The Flash' movie tickets

DC fans in India are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of the highly anticipated film 'The Flash,' set to hit the big screens on June 15th. Adding to the excitement, PVR has unveiled a special offer that will surely entice all superhero enthusiasts.

In celebration of the upcoming release, PVR has announced a flat 50% discount on 'The Flash' movie tickets, treating fans to an incredible deal.

For those interested in grabbing this exclusive offer, the flash sales will be available twice a day until June 14th. During each 20-minute flash sale, moviegoers will have the opportunity to grab 50 tickets at a whopping 50% discount. It's an offer that's too good to resist for any die-hard fan of the DC universe.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andy Muschietti, 'The Flash' features Ezra Miller in the lead role, portraying the character of Barry Allen. Alongside Miller, the star-studded cast includes Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Michael Keaton, and Antje Traue. Their collective talents promise to bring these iconic characters to life in a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.