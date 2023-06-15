Malayalam
Theft at Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's residence; 2 detained

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 02:43 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty
Actress Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
Mumbai: An official confirmed that two individuals have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police on Thursday in connection with a theft that occurred at the residence of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

Some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence in Juhu last week, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said. The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.

Shilpa Shetty is not only recognized for her exceptional acting skills but also for her incredible talents as a dancer and her devotion to fitness. Making a remarkable comeback to the silver screen in 2021, she graced the screen with her performances in 'Hungama 2' and 'Nikamma'.
(Further details awaited)

