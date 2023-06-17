‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan promises nothing will go against Indian culture under his watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', says he will ensure that the show doesn't create content that goes against Indian culture.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is having its grand premiere on Saturday (June 17). The star who is known for his amazing hosting skills and who clearly gives the contestants a reality check from time to time, in an address to the media on Friday clearly stated: "I won't let anything happen on OTT as well which is against our culture."

When asked what difference he finds in hosting the show for television and for OTT, he said: "I don't feel any difference between the two. The OTT content that you are talking about, I don't do that."

Salman Khan has been hosting the show for more than a decade on television and he is replacing Karan Johar on OTT this year. The show will begin to stream from 9 p.m. on the Jio Cinema App on June 17.

(With IANS inputs)