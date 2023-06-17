Senna Hegde’s next ‘Padmini’ based on a marriage, again? See teaser

The much-awaited 'Padmini' teaser is out. The film, which stars Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, and Vincy Aloshious, is directed by Senna Hegde who also helmed 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’. Deepu Pradeep who wrote Basil Joseph’s oddball comedy, ‘Kunjiramayanam’ has written the script of 'Padmini', which is touted to be a comedy entertainer.

The teaser reveals that Kunchacko Boban will be playing a man who has registered with a matrimonial site to find his life partner. What happens during the course of his journey may form the crux of the film.

The film is produced by Suvin Varkey and Prashobh Krishna under the banner of Little Big Films. ‘Padmini' also features Malavika Menon, Atif Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathi, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair and James Eliya.

The music is by Jakes Bejoy, the editing is by Manu Antony, and the cinematography is by Sreeraj Raveendran. Other technicians are as follows: Manoj Poonkunnam (production controller), Arshad Nakothu (art), Gayathri Kishore (costumes), Renjith Manaliparambil (makeup), Vineeth Pulloodan (executive producer), Shijin P Raj (stills), Yellow Tooth (poster design), Vishnu Dev and Sankar Lohitakshan (chief associate directors), P R Vaishak C Vadakkeveedu (digital marketing), Puppet Media (media planning and marketing design).