Dismay over 'Adipurush' leads to calls for another airing of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'

Amid the huge backlash against Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', calls for another re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is growing louder on social media.



Netizens are also drawing comparisons between the Prabhas-starrer and the 80s television saga 'Ramayan', which is based on the Indian epic 'Ramayana'.



According to some users, their respect for Ramanand Sagar has grown double-fold after watching 'Adipurush', which has been criticised for its substandar ddialogues and also the depiction of characters.



Meanwhile, the actors who were part of the popular yesteryear TV serial also expressed their disappointment over the film. Speaking with a leading national daily, Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in 'Ramayan', said 'the makers (of Adipurush) destroyed everything, including the dialogues and characters in their bid to portray the story differently. He also said the film failed to connect with the audience emotionally.



Fans also heaped praise on Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita in 'Ramayan' saying no one can replace her as Sita.



Adipurush, which was made on a 600-crore budget, features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.



Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was re-telecast last during the shutdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially telecast on Doordarshan's national network between 1987 and 1988.

