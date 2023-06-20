Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts: Co-star Simon Pegg says they always fear for actor's life

Actor Tom Cruise-starrer action spy thriller 'Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One' premiered in Rome on Monday. The movie features some very detailed and elaborate stunt-work, one of which includes Cruise doing a death-defying stunt as he rides his bike off the edge of a cliff and does a parachute jump, which is among the film's highlights.

Speaking to 'Deadline' during the Monday premiere, Simon Pegg who plays the hacker Benji said there is a genuine fear that such death-defying stunts may lead to them permanently losing Tom Cruise."You know, I'm lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the might lose actor'computer and he does his thing."

"Tom is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike he's hanging his you know, hanging off trains - it's genuinely dangerous stuff. There's always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong we might lose Tom, you know. Anytime there's a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off."

Directed by Christopher Mc Quarrie and produced by Skydance, 'Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One' stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czrney in key roles and will release in US on July 12, 2023 with Part Two set for a June 28, 2024 release.

(with IANS inputs)