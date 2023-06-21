Dwayne Johnson expresses regret for not reconciling with late father

Los Angeles: Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared a message on social media, expressing his remorse for not having reconciled with his late father before his passing. In the post, the 'Black Adam' actor contemplated the complexities of dealing with a significant day, considering his father Rocky Johnson's departure in January 2020, at the age of 75. Johnson wrote on Twitter: "My old man died suddenly a few years ago. Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye."

So for me, every Father's Day has become very tricky because there's a lot of pain. But every Father's Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, 'I love you, and Happy Father's Day'".

He further mentioned, quoted by aceshowbiz.com: "To my guys out there, if your old man is still around - consider it a blessing. Even if you and your dad are working through some complicated things. I've been there and I understand (sic)." "But do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad. It's important. Because the alternative is regret and I don't want that for you," he added.

(With IANS inputs)