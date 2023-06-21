Shaju Sreedhar and Suresh Gopi's families unite at Mookambika temple

Shaju Sreedhar and his family posed with Suresh Gopi and his family - that's the picture currently going viral on social media. He also gave it a lovely caption: 'With the ever humble and compassionate Superstar. A meeting with our family'. The meeting took place at Mookambika temple.

'Suresh Ettan and his family had a pooja at Mookambika. I had informed him that I would be visiting Mookambika with my family. He called me and said we should definitely meet. We met and had dinner together. I share a great bond with Sureshettan since I entered the Malayalam cinema. He has also acted with my wife. He is someone who truly values friendships. This is the first time our families are meeting, and it was rather unexpected. We had a really nice time', said Shaju to Manorama Online.