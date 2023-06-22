Manju Warrier returns to Tamil cinema with action entertainer 'Mr X'

After sharing screen space with Ajith in 'Thunivu', Manju Warrier is making her comeback in Tamil cinema with Manu Anand's action entertainer, 'Mr X'. The first look poster for the film has already been released. Manju Warrier previously made her Tamil debut in Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran' opposite Dhanush, which received positive reviews from critics. Produced by Prince Pictures, 'Mr X' also features Arya and Gautham Karthik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, 'Mr X' marks Manu Anand's next project after directing 'FIR', which starred Vishnu Vishal. The film is set to be a big-budget production, with shooting locations spanning Uganda, India, and Georgia.

Renowned stunt director Stunt Silva will be handling the action sequences, while the music will be composed by Dipu Nainan Thomas. Rajeevan has been appointed as the production designer for the film.