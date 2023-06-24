Mammootty adds glamour to 'Voice of Sathyanathan' trailer launch. Pics with Dileep go viral

Mollywood superstar Mammootty graced the trailer launch of Dileep's upcoming film 'Voice of Sathyanathan' recently. Photos of both the actors sitting at the trailer launch venue have already gone viral on social media. Mammootty who sports a grey kurta and white loose-fitting pants added glamour to the event, which was attended by many cine artists from the Mollywood industry.

The trailer has received a lot of positive response from the public following its release. The film directed by Raffi feature­s Dileep in the lead role. Veena Nandakumar of 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha' fame, Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Siddique and Johny Antony also play prominent roles in 'Voice of Sathyanathan'.

Dileep is described as a common man in the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller. The film, bankrolled by Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions, also features Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu. According to the makers, the film will hit theatres on July 14, marking Dileep's return in theatres after a gap of three years. Though the Nadirshah film 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' featuring Dileep got released in 2021, it was a direct OTT release.

The Dileep-Raffi combo has delivered a couple of hits, including 'Punjabi House' and 'Thenkasipattanam'. Raffi has also written the script of the hit movie 'Two Countries' featuring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas. Swaroop Philip will crank the camera for 'Voice of Sathyananthan', while Ankit Menon has composed music for the film. Shameer Muhammed is the editor of the movie.