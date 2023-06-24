Tamil superhero film 'Veeran' locks OTT release date. Know when, where to watch the movie

The Tamil superhero film 'Veeran', which revolves around a young boy who enters a coma after being struck by lightning, is all set to release on a major OTT platform soon.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, one half of popular music duo Hiphop Tamizha, plays the lead role in the fantasy-action movie, directed by Ark Saravanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film was released in theatres earlier this month.

Though the thread of the story is quite similar to the blockbuster Malayalam film 'Minnal Murali', the plotlines are completely different.

Adhil plays Kumara, a young boy from Veeranur village, who is struck by lightning. His father decides to send him abroad for better treatment. “But years later, upon his return, Kumara realises that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives," the official plotline read.

Filmmaker Saravanan said 'Veeran' is a family entertainer that gives Tamil cinema its first superhero from rural Tamil Nadu. "With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages," he said in a statement.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said he always aspired to play a superhero in a movie, a wish that finally came true with 'Veeran'. "When I read the story and script, delving further into the character, I was convinced that Veeran is the superhero I was always meant to play. I cannot wait for my fans and audiences across the globe to watch and enjoy the film," he added.

'Veeran' also features Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles. The film will start streaming on Prime Video from June 30.

