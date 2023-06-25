Bhagyalakshmi returns home after battling H1N1, urges caution amidst fever outbreak

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has confirmed that she has returned home from the hospital after recovering from H1N1. She shared a picture with a caption that read, "It was really bad. Please be careful everyone." Unfortunately, certain online media outlets seized upon this opportunity to spread false news about her health. Eventually, Bhagyalakshmi posted a video on social media to reassure everyone that she was doing well.

"Now there is a widespread fever in the state. I posted a message as a warning for everyone to exercise caution. However, online media outlets blew it out of proportion and portrayed it as if I had a life-threatening illness. Please refrain from exaggerating. I am perfectly fine now and have even taken a bath. I posted that message to raise awareness, unaware that online media would turn it into a mockery," Bhagyalakshmi expressed.