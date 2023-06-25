Iconic 'Godfather' scene recreated with Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil in viral deepfake

A viral deepfake video circulating on social media features a scene from 'The Godfather' with an intriguing twist. Instead of the original cast members Al Pacino, Alex Rocco, and John Cazale, this rendition showcases renowned Malayalam actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil in their respective roles.

Mohanlal embodies the charismatic Michael Corleone, flawlessly capturing the essence of Pacino's iconic character with his subtle expressions. Fahadh's uncanny resemblance to John Cazale leaves viewers astounded as he embodies the role of Fredo. However, it is Mammootty who steals the spotlight as Moe Greene, delivering a captivating performance.

The deepfake technology used in the video achieves remarkable realism, captivating fans of 'The Godfather'—a cinematic masterpiece directed by Francis Ford Coppola and released in 1972. This re-imagination of the iconic film with beloved actors has undoubtedly delighted fans and created a buzz of excitement among enthusiasts.