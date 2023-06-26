Malayalam
Prithviraj hurts leg during shoot, to undergo surgery today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2023 07:55 AM IST Updated: June 26, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Prithviraj
Prithviraj. File photo: Facebook
Kochi: Actor Prithviraj has suffered a leg injury during the shooting of a film. He will undergo a surgery at a private hospital here on Monday.

Prithvi slipped and fell while doing a clash scene at the Marayoor bus stand on Sunday morning. The incident took place during the shooting of the movie 'Vilayat Buddha' at Marayoor in the Devikulam taluk of Idukki district.

The mishap happened at 10.30 am while shooting a scene inside a KSRTC bus. Prithvi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was taken to Kochi for expert treatment. 

'Vilayat Buddha' tells a story related to sandalwood theft in Marayoor. The shooting of the film has been going on in the scenic Marayoor for the past few months.

