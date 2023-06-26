Mohanlal responds to V K Sreeraman's query on actors' facial hair in viral post

Actor V K Sreeraman is highly active on social media, and his writings are well-known for their humorous undertones. His latest post has also garnered significant attention on social media, inspired by his recent visit to the AMMA Annual meet held yesterday. In a handwritten note shared on social media, he expressed an observation along with Mohanlal's response to that thought.

The veteran actor was curious about the prevalence of facial hair among male actors these days. He wrote, "Today is Midhunam 11th and a Monday. I had travelled to Kochi the day before yesterday for AMMA's annual meet, where many male and female actors were present. I have noticed that both young and senior actors are sporting dense beards that almost render them unrecognizable, resembling a bamboo grove."

Mohanlal replied saying, 'These days, stars are covering themselves with facial hair'. Photo: Facebook/VK Sreeraman

He wondered about the reasons behind this transformation into "Socrates and Tolstoy." Was it indicative of their increasing intellectual, theoretical, and philosophical inclinations? Confused by this trend, he decided to send a note to the AMMA President to discuss the impact of facial hair on actors and the essential oils required for such purposes. In response, he received a suggestion to engage in a conversation with "Aroma Mohan" on the topic.

Here is a rough translation of the letter written by Sreeraman to Mohanlal: "These days, stars are covering themselves with facial hair. This means that one can conceal a star's charisma with facial hair. But is it fair to hide the starry sky behind a veil of facial hair? Isn't my doubt reasonable? Can we delve into the influence of facial hair on stars by conducting a thesis?"

Mohanlal's handwritten note carried a humorous tone, stating, "Such a query arises from a mischievous mind. Just as the milky way is covered with fur, we must acknowledge that fur conceals many Milky Ways. Nevertheless, we have decided to hold this discussion under the leadership of Aroma Mohan."