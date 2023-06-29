Bindu Panicker’s daughter Kalyani is now a certified French chef. Here's her graduation pic

Bindu Panicker’s daughter Kalyani is already a popular face on social media. Recently, she graduated from London’s Le Cordon Bleu specialising in French cuisine and shared the moment on her Instagram handle. For those who thought she would follow her mother’s path and take up acting, Kalyani’s decision to pursue a course in London was a surprise.

“Here is my answer to all those who asked what I have been doing here in London. Finally, I am a graduate of the great Le Cordon Bleu as a French cuisine chef. It was purely the journey of one of my passions, and now I am experiencing a brand new emotion in my life,” she wrote.

She, however, shared that the journey was not easy. “I honestly thought of quitting many times during the completion of this course. But now I realise how far I have come by overcoming all the struggles and difficulties. And this was a period of lots of learning and realisations. At the same time, knowing that this is just the beginning and moving forward . Don’t really know whether I will take this up as my career. But this is always a skill of mine which I have given shape to. Thanking my parents and my dear ones who stood beside me strongly, even in my lonely paths,” she shares.