Dhanush applauds 'Maamannan' as an exceptional cinematic masterpiece

The long-awaited film 'Maamannan' hits theatres today, generating excitement among fans. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie features renowned actors Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles.

The trailer has already provided a glimpse into the film, promising an engaging and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Notably, actor Dhanush recently expressed his admiration for the movie, describing it as an exceptional masterpiece.

Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion ♥️ A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalin have delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally @arrahman sir 🙏🙏♥️ BEAUTIFUL — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 28, 2023

