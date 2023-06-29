Five OTT Mollywood films that deserve to be shown in theatres

The courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyanka Setia, made history by becoming the first Hindi movie to hit the theatres after its OTT release. The makers claimed it was the overwhelming response from the audience that compelled them to make such a decision. As the film continues to win people’s hearts, we take a look at some of the Malayalam direct OTT releases, which missed the big screen, that definitely can move from OTT to theatres.

‘Minnal Murali’

This 2021 film is probably one of the best movies to have released in Malayalam during the pandemic. Though the makers had initially planned a theatrical release, they finally settled for a direct OTT streaming, owing to the pandemic.

The film, directed by Basil Joseph and featuring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundar in the lead, is highly recommended as it is not only Mollywood’s but India’s first original superhero movie. The film has some amazing VFX and background score by Sushin Shyam, which is why it’s a must-watch in theatres. The filmmaker has already promised there will be a sequel to the movie. If that becomes a reality soon, the makers should contemplate releasing ‘Minnal Murali’ in theatres, at least a week or two before the sequel releases on the big screen.

‘Bro Daddy’

Bro Daddy was Prithviraj's second directorial after the superhit 'Lucifer'. Though not as big as 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy' made good money after its direct OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. The film was also likeable for its humour and the chemistry between the lead stars – Mohanlal and Prithviraj. The overall colour harmony, like the use of icy blue, baby pink and lavender, in the film made it also visually appealing, which is exactly why it can pull people to theatres.

‘Malayankunju’

Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil is a survival drama set in a village in Wayanad. The film revolves around a sulky electrician who looks down at people of the lower caste. A landslide changes his life drastically and he is soon caught in a life-and-death situation. His fight for survival makes the movie a compelling watch. Though it’s not exactly an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film still has the capability to keep you engrossed. The haunting vocals by award-winning sound designer Vishnu Govind and music by A R Rahman, also elevate the quality of the film, which make it a must-watch in theatres.

‘Purusha Pretham’

‘Purusha Pretham’, directed by Krishand, was praised for its neo-noir making style, satire and performances, following its release on SonyLiv. The unusual frames, especially when the characters are reduced to a corner, was also the highlight of the film, offering a different viewing experience for the audience. The filmmaker says he wanted to convey the characters’ loneliness through the frames, which was apt for the movie. It would be fun to see how these frames would look on the big screen, which is the very reason why it deserves a theatrical release.

‘Malik’

This Fahadh Faasil film, which deserved to hit the big screen, released on Prime Video in 2021, after a long theatrical wait. The political thriller was praised for its making and performances. The non-linear narrative was also the highlight of the movie, which definitely was made for the theatres. The film has several elements, including emotional drama, suspense, tension-filled atmosphere, friendship and violence, that make it a compelling watch. It definitely would also be worthwhile to watch all the actors perform on the big screen.