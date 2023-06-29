Malayalam
Pop star Madonna hospitalised, tour start pushed back

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2023 10:35 AM IST
MUSIC-MADONNA
Madonna. Photo: Reuters
Los Angeles: Pop icon Madonna has decided to delay the commencement of her highly anticipated tour. This decision comes in light of her recent hospitalisation in intensive care, where she received treatment for a significant bacterial infection, as confirmed by her manager on Wednesday.

The "Vogue" singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram. Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care," the statement said. "At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.

Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December. The seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" over a four-decade career.
(With inputs from Reuters)

