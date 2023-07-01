'Deliberately took a break from Malayalam movies': Jayaram

Actor Jayaram says his one-year break from Malayalam cinema was deliberate. He said he was waiting for the right project, and the wait was worth it. Jayaram mentioned that Midhun Manuel Thomas's 'Abraham Ozler' is a promising film and will mark his big comeback to Malayalam cinema. The actor made these comments during an event in Palakkad.

"Thanks to the love of so many people, I have been able to work in numerous films over the past 35 years. I have also had the fortune to act in other languages. I believe that these opportunities should come looking for you; you can't pursue them on your own. Currently, I am working on several Telugu films. Tomorrow morning, I have a shoot with superstar Mahesh Babu. Additionally, there is a film with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, directed by Shankar. I am also involved in a project with Vijay Devarakonda. Furthermore, there is a Kannada film called 'Ghost' starring Shivraj Kumar, which will soon be released."

"My last Tamil film was 'Ponniyin Selvan.' It was an honour to work with a legend like Mani Ratnam on an epic film that delves into the history of Tamil. I took a break from Malayalam cinema for a year, patiently waiting for a good project to come my way. That wait was not in vain. The film I am currently working on, 'Abraham Ozler,' is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, known for his work in 'Anjaam Pathiraa.' I have great hope for this film, which is currently in production. I want to express my gratitude to all of you for the immense love and concern you have shown me. Everywhere I go, mothers inquire about my well-being. I am truly grateful," Jayaram expressed.

After 'Pattabhiraman' in 2019, Jayaram has become very selective about his Malayalam projects. He refrained from Malayalam cinema in 2020 and 2021, with the exception of his appearance in Sathyan Anthikad's 'Makal' in 2022. However, he has acted in seven films in other languages, including 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.