Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl named 'Klin Kaara Konidela'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Ram Charan, Upasana
The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, joyfully revealed the name of their newborn daughter through a heartfelt note shared on Twitter this Friday. The little angel has been named Klin Kaara Konidela.

"With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

"Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening lots of love Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil, the note, signed off by the newborn's grandparents, read.

Upasana also posted photographs from the baby's naming ceremony on her Instagram page. The duo welcomed their first child on June 20 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills here. Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.
(With PTI inputs)

