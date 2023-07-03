Malayalam
Mohanlal's Malayalam-Telugu release 'Vrushabha' to hit screens in 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 02:03 PM IST
Ektaa shared her excitement about working with the superstar in an Instagram post. Photo: Instagram | EktaaRkapoor
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Mohanlal-starrer 'Vrushabha', which will be helmed by Telugu director Nanda Kishore, is all set to go on the floors this month. The makers on Monday revealed that the pan-India bilingual film will hit the screens in 2024.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which will be filmed in Telugu and Malayalam.

Ektaa shared her excitement about working with the superstar. "Posing with d legend n the genius!!!! Jai Mata Di so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations (sic)" the producer captioned the photo with her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

'Vrushabha' will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, added Kapoor in her post.

(With PTI inputs)

