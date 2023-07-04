From New York to India: AI's stunning rendition of 'Friends' characters goes viral

In a breathtaking display of art's boundless possibilities, Artificial Intelligence has once again shattered expectations. This time, AI has embarked on a remarkable journey to reimagine your beloved characters from the hit show 'Friends' as vibrant Indians. A viral Instagram post has set the internet ablaze, showcasing the AI-generated desi counterparts of Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, Mike Hannigan, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani.

Draped in resplendent Indian attire and adorned with intricately designed Desi jewellery, the transformed characters radiate an undeniable charm. The AI artist's attention to detail and meticulous craftsmanship has earned widespread acclaim, captivating the hearts of viewers worldwide. Since its upload, the images have taken the internet by storm, amassing a multitude of views and adoration.

This extraordinary fusion of AI and art not only pushes the boundaries of creativity but also showcases the power of technology in reimagining our favourite characters in new and exciting ways.