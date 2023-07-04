Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro passes away at 19

Tragic news has emerged as Leandro De Niro, the beloved grandson of the renowned actor Robert De Niro, has passed away at the age of 19. In an official statement provided to Variety, Robert De Niro expressed his deep distress and confirmed the unfortunate demise of his grandson. "The passing of my cherished grandson Leo has left me saddened. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of condolences we have received from everyone. During this difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we mourn the loss of Leo," the statement read.

While the exact cause of Leandro's death is yet to be determined, authorities are currently investigating the possibility of a drug overdose.

Leandro, a budding young actor, had already begun making his mark in the entertainment industry. His breakthrough role came in 2018 when he appeared in the critically acclaimed film 'A Star Is Born', directed by Bradley Cooper. Additionally, he showcased his talent in the 2018 drama 'Cabaret Maxime'.