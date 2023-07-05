Malayalam
Entertainment

‘Super Sharanya’ filmmaker to helm his next starring Naslen, Mamitha Baiju

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Girish's yet-to-be-titled film is the fifth movie being bankrolled by Bhavana Studios helmed by Dileesh Pothen, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Bhavana Studios, which has bankrolled hits like ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Joji’, has announced its fifth film with director Girish A D. The yet-to-be titled film will feature Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead. Both the actors have collaborated with Girish in his previous works ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’ and ‘Super Sharanya’.

Naslen, who was introduced by Girish in 'Thanneermathan Dinangal', also played a supporting character in 'Super Sharanya'. He has also played the lead role in Girish's upcoming directorial endeavor titled 'I Am Kathalan', which is currently in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju made a notable impression with her quirky portrayal of Sona in 'Super Sharanya'.

Bhavana Studios, helmed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothen and Syam Pushkaran, is known for its captivating and thought-provoking films, consistently delivering satisfying experiences to the audience. The film is set to go on the floors this month. The names of the remaining cast and crew members who will be associated with the film will be announced soon.

