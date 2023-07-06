Malayalam
Entertainment

42 movies in race for Kerala State Film Awards

Our Correspondent
Published: July 06, 2023 04:20 PM IST Updated: July 06, 2023 04:26 PM IST
As many as 10 films will be selected for the awards from the shortlisted category. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

A total of 42 films have been shortlisted to the second round of the Kerala State Film Awards. Two prominent jury members have picked 42 films out of the 154 films that were submitted. According to sources, most of the films that reached the second round were helmed by young directors.

The main jury helmed by director and actor Gautam Gosh have already started watching the shortlisted films.

As many as 10 films will be selected for the awards from the shortlisted category. Those films that were rejected in the first round won't be considered for the awards. Filmmakers Nemam Pushparaj and K K Madhusudhanan were the presiding judges of the preliminary panel. They are also part of the final jury. Writers V J James, Dr K M Sheeba, director Roy P Thomas, producer B Rakesh, director Sajas Rahman, editor, and director Vinod Sukumaran are also part of the main jury, while C Ajoy, secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy is the member secretary of both the preliminary and final juries.

