American YouTuber Mr Beast clocks 1 million followers on Threads just hours after its launch

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who is immensely popular here hit one million followers on Threads just hours after the Meta's Twitter rival was launched. Foreign media reported that the 25-year-old YouTuber aka 'MrBeast' hit one million at exactly 9.42 am on July 6, making him the first person to do son Threads. The app was launched on July 6.

MrBeast has also earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the first person to reach this milestone. Guinness World Records in a video on Twitter showed the exact moment when MrBeast’s 999K Threads followers turned to 1 million.

"The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads... (yes, this is how we monitored the record)," it tweeted. MrBeast replied, "Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them".

At the moment, MrBeast's Threads account has over 2.7 million followers, while on Twitter he has over 21 million followers.

Threads became available on Wednesday to users in over 100 countries -- including the US, India, Britain, Japan and Australia.

Last year, MrBeast had surpassed Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie to become the most subscribed individual on YouTube. Presently, MrBeast has over 164 million subscribers on YouTube while PewDiePie has over 111 million subscribers.