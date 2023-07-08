Actor, dancer Uthara Unni welcomes baby girl. Mom Urmila shares special video

Dancer and actor Urmila Unni's daughter Uthara has welcomed a baby girl along with husband Nithesh Nair. Uthara, who is also a dancer and actor, shared the news on her social media handle. She has also announced her daughter's name.

“By the grace of God, we have been blessed with a baby girl - Dheemahee Nithesh Nair on 6th July 2023. Dheemahee means wise and intelligent. In Gayathri Mantra it implies that one should activate their inner divine energies. It is there in Soorya Gayathri, Ganesha Gayathri and all Gayathris. Thank you for your prayers and wishes!,” she wrote.

Urmila also shared her happiness by posting a video of her daughter's traditional baby shower, which took place in the seventh month of Uthara's pregnancy.

Uthara, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, had entered the film industry with the Tamil film 'Vavval Pasanga'. Following this, she made her Malayalam debut in Lenin Rajendran's film 'Edavappathy'. Her husband Nithesh is a Bengaluru-based businessman. The duo tied the knot in 2021.