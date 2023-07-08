Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor, dancer Uthara Unni welcomes baby girl. Mom Urmila shares special video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 12:16 PM IST
The parents have named their daughter Dheemahee Nithesh Nair. Photos : Instagram | uttharaunni
Topic | Entertainment News

Dancer and actor Urmila Unni's daughter Uthara has welcomed a baby girl along with husband Nithesh Nair. Uthara, who is also a dancer and actor, shared the news on her social media handle. She has also announced her daughter's name.

“By the grace of God, we have been blessed with a baby girl - Dheemahee Nithesh Nair on 6th July 2023. Dheemahee means wise and intelligent. In Gayathri Mantra it implies that one should activate their inner divine energies. It is there in Soorya Gayathri, Ganesha Gayathri and all Gayathris. Thank you for your prayers and wishes!,” she wrote.

Urmila also shared her happiness by posting a video of her daughter's traditional baby shower, which took place in the seventh month of Uthara's pregnancy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Uthara, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, had entered the film industry with the Tamil film 'Vavval Pasanga'. Following this, she made her Malayalam debut in Lenin Rajendran's film 'Edavappathy'. Her husband Nithesh is a Bengaluru-based businessman. The duo tied the knot in 2021.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.