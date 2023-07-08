Malayalam
Know where to watch Malayalam OTT releases 'Anuragam', 'Janaki Jaane' this week

Published: July 08, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Navya Nair plays a woman who fears the dark in 'Janaki Jaane'. Photos: Imdb
Malayalam film 'Anuragam' by 'Prakashan Parakkatte' director Shahad, which hit theatres in May, is now streaming on OTT platform Highrich. The film marks the return of yesteryear actor Sheela to the industry. Those who would love to get immersed in some feel-good movies on OTT this weekend, can definitely opt to watch this film, which also features Gautam Vasudev Menon, Johny Antony, Gouri G Kishan, Lena, among others.

Meanwhile, 'Janaki Jaane', which features Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup in the lead, will start streaming on a major OTT platform this week. The film portrays Navya's character Janaki as someone who is afraid of the dark. Navya, who was last seen in 'Oruthee' herself announced the film's OTT release date.

"Small-town Girl, Big-time Challenges. #JanakiJaane is streaming from July 11, only on Disney+Hotstar," she wrote. The film also features Sharafudheen and Anarkali Marikar.

