'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothée Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka

The official trailer of Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl's cherished Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has unveiled a glimpse of Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, portraying the protagonist. Known for his roles in Dune and Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet embodies the youthful incarnation of Willy Wonka, the idiosyncratic chocolatier, in his formative years before establishing his famed factory. Alongside him, the film features an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant as a computer-generated Oompa Loompa, along with Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Keegan-Michael Key.

'Wonka' is directed by the BAFTA-nominated Paul King, who has previously helmed the two 'Paddington' films, from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Heyman Films, makers of the Harry Potter films, serve as producers on 'Wonka'.

Back in April, Warner Bros. unveiled new footage of 'Wonka' at its CinemaCon presentation. It's here where, according to 'Variety', Chalamet revealed that he actually swam in a pool of real melted chocolate during the film's production. The trailer features Chalamet tap dancing on a cafe tabletop, leading a chorus of umbrella-wielding dancers. Chalamet has seven musical numbers.

Willy Wonka debuted in Dahl's 1964 children's novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', which follows Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's famous chocolate factory. Film adaptations include 1971's 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory', starring Gene Wilder as Wonka, and Tim Burton's 2005 film with Johnny Depp in the iconic role.

