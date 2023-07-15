'Padmini' producer claims Kunchacko Boban refused to promote film despite charging Rs 2.5 crore

'Padmini' featuring Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles is receiving good responses from the audience for its humorous narrative following its release on June 14. The film is directed by Senna Hegde who had previously helmed the critically-acclaimed film 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' and '1744 White Alto'.

However, now 'Padmini' producer Suvin K Varkey has hit out at the film's lead actor Kunchacko Boban, claiming the actor refused to participate in the promotion of the film. He also added that the actor gave 'zero TV interviews,' though he had a responsibility to promote the film.

Reportedly, Boban took home Rs 2.5 crore as remuneration for the film. Suvin also alleged that Boban would have participated in the film promotion had he co-produced the movie. “Thank you all for embracing PADMINI TO YOUR HEARTS. We are overwhemled with all the positive responses and reviews. Still there are a few things we owe to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie.

Before we start whining, we need to make one thing clear. PADMINI is a profitable affair for us. No matter what the BO numbers be, we are profitable. Thanks to the efficient production team behind the shoot and a BIG SHOUT to Senna, Sreeraj and the entire crew who finished the movie 7 days ahead of its schedule.

But as a film maker and content creator it’s the theater response that matters and that's where we needed the charm of stardom from its lead actor to get the first foot fall into theaters. For PADMINI, the lead actor who took home 2.5 crores gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programs/promotions. The entire promotion plan and chart of the programs were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor's wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie. It's the same S*** what happened to the last 2-3 producers of his movies. So someone has to talk and here we are...

This won't happen to a movie where this actor is a co-producer. He will sit through every TV interview and will be a guest in every TV show but when it's an external producer he cares the least. Because for him, it’s more fun to be in Europe chilling with friends than promoting the film where he took home 2.5 crores for 25 days of shoot.

In a state where the exibitors protest for movies not getting enough run, it matters why movies are not getting proper recognition. Actors also have the responsibility to market the product they get involved in. Out of the 200+ movies releasing in a year you have to attract the audience to watch your movie. This is showbiz and your existence is based on the audience verdict. Don't take the viewers for granted.

After all, the magic of Cinema is that content always wins.

PS: Special thanks to the producer friends who fought in the producer association in favour of the actor,” he wrote on Instagram.