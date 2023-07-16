Malayalam
Kunchacko Boban posts hilarious video of son Izahaak with Mohanlal amid 'Padmini' controversy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Izahaak's cute reaction was captured by Mohanlal on his phone. Photo: Instagram | @kunchacks
Actor Kunchacko Boban who played the lead actor in Senna Hegde's recent film 'Padmini' shared a cute video of his son Izahaak along with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal. In the video, Izahaak also fondly called Izzu by his parents and loved ones, was seen clicking a photo of Mohanlal with his toy camera during their trip in Paris. After 'capturing the click', Izahaak could be heard saying 'Ok'. Izahaak's cute reaction was captured by Mohanlal on his phone.

Boban could be heard laughing in the background. Though many people found the video cute, a section of social media users criticised the actor for not addressing the allegations levelled against him by 'Padmini' producer Suvin K Varkey. On Saturday, Suvin hit out at Boban, saying the actor failed to promote the film though he was given a remuneration of Rs 2.5 crore. According to the producer, Boban gave 'zero interviews' prior to the film release and he was busy 'having fun with friends in Europe'. Suvin also alleged that Kunchacko Boban would have participated in the film promotion had he co-produced the movie.

Boban, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody among other actors had recently travelled to the UK for an award function. They also visited other place in Europe, including Paris in France during the trip.

One user flayed Boban for posting a 'happy' video while his producer feels wronged. Others also said the actor has the responsibility to address the issue at the earliest.

