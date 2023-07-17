Malayalam
Popular anchor, radio jockey Mathukkutty ties the knot with Canada-based doctor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Elizabeth and Mathukkutty have known each other since childhood. Photos: Instagram | aspire_event_designers
Topic | Entertainment News

Popular television anchor, radio jockey and director RJ Mathukkutty got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Dr Elizabeth Shaji Madathil is the bride. While the wedding was a small affair, the evening reception was attended by Vineeth Sreenivasan and other celebrities.

Mathukutty told the media that Elizabeth is his childhood sweetheart— “My wife’s name is Elizabeth Shaji. She is a doctor. I am based in Kakkanad, and she is in Canada. You can say we were neighbours. Our friendship turned into love for us.”

Though his real name is Arun Mathew, he became popular as RJ Mathukkutty. He has also acted in a few films. He wrote the dialogues for the Roopesh Peethambran directed ‘You Too Brutus.’ In 2021, he directed 'Kunjeldo' starring Asif Ali.

He has anchored several television shows in partnership with Kalesh Divakaran (lovingly called Mathu-Kallu) and they are very popular.

