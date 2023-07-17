Sanjay Kapoor's daughter joins cast of Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha', netizens call it nepotism at peak

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in films with the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer 'Vrushabha'. The multilingual film, which was announced last year, will be directed by Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.

Karan Johar who had initially planned to launch Shanaya through his film 'Bedhadak took to Instagram to congratulate the debutant actor for landing the role in a Mohanlal film. However, not many were impressed by the note, saying it was nepotism at its peak.

“Nepotism is not a problem until it is heavily misused like this. Which debutant without proving anything to audience lands a role with Mohanlal, u tell me?,” wrote one user. Another person wrote: “Debut movie is pan-India alongside Mohanlal. The peak of unfair nepo privelege.”

This is Johar's note, which he posted on Instagram: "This is such a brilliant opportunity for you..so much to learn from the legendary mohanlal sir whom i admire and respect so much. Vrushabha is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you…. You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come."