Kerala State Film Awards announcement postponed to Friday

The Kerala State Film Awards announcement, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed following the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As per the new schedule, the awards will be declared at 3 pm on Friday at the PR Chamber, Secretariat.

A total of 154 movies were submitted for screening for the awards. Out of these, 42 were shortlisted to the second round. As many as 142 movies were submitted for screening last year.

The jury is headed by film director and screenwriter Goutam Ghose.

Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', which won several awards at international film festivals, Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' directed by Ratheesh Poduval, Tharun Moorthy's 'Saudi Vellakka', 'Appan' directed by Maju and 'Puzhu' by Ratheena P T are some of the movies, which are reportedly in the race for the awards. Mammootty, who featured in three successful films, including 'Rorschach', 'Puzhu' and 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', and Kunchacko, who played a petty thief Kozhummal Rajeevan in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', are the favourites to win the best actor honour.