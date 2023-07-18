The star in me weakened in front of Oommen Chandy’s humility: Mammootty

Actor Mammootty who shared a close bond with the former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took to Facebook to speak of his association with the late veteran Congress leader. The lengthy post eloquently underlined their special bond. In the post, he recalled his visit to Oommen Chandy’s residence on the latter’s 79th birthday, adding that Chandy even complimented him on his hairstyle.

“Through his extraordinary work, he showed that there was a strength in the ordinariness. I have never seen him alone; he was always surrounded by people. Even during my last meeting, people enveloped him as if he was a balm to their souls.

He was already at the assembly during my student days. Despite attaining heights at a very young age, he was the epitome of humility. I still remember that day when he took me to the Puthuppally festival and introduced me as his friend. The star in me weakened in front of his humility. For the people of Puthuppally, I was just Kunjukunju’s friend.

He was that friend who was just a phone call away for me. And such a powerful leader! Once at the Care and Share Foundation, we were struggling to raise funds for the treatment of 600 children. Then, Oommen Chandy, who was the leader of the opposition, agreed to sponsor the cost of 100 children's surgery using the CRS funds. When the 100th child recovered and left the hospital, Oommen Chandy, the chief minister came to meet him.

On the third day after he took the pledge of allegiance, he came home for lunch. I remember telling him to take care of his health. But he replied with a smile. Even in ‘Pranchiyettan and the Saint’ my character is heard saying that there is only one Oommen Chandy. So many memories, and so many experiences that I will always cherish, it is difficult to write more. I had the opportunity to write a foreword for his biography. I am borrowing those lines here— “No one has awarded Oommen Chandy a doctorate. If ever he will be awarded a doctorate, that will be for his compassion.”