Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

World War 2 connection: 'Bawaal' makers receive request for film to be dubbed in Japanese

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Recently, fan screenings of ‘Bawaal’ were held ahead of its global release. Photos: IANS | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: ‘Bawaal’, which is an exclusive OTT release, is all set to make its exclusive premiere on a major platform from this week. Now, the makers have received a special request from fans in Japan who want the film to be dubbed in Japanese for a better experience on the streaming platform.

The interest for the film probably stems from the fact that the movie touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2.

‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Confirming the news, the spokesperson for Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It's still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of ‘Bawaal’ is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received so far.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Recently, fan screenings of ‘Bawaal’ were held ahead of its global release. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the film will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.